twitter facebook instagram
  • Polski
  • English

Hachijo Royal Hotel

It was the largest hotel in Japan. It is located on a remote volcanic island, almost 300 km from Tokyo. No beaches, only divers will find something to do.
Unfortunately, it was not sustainable for such a large hotel to remain open. Despite several attempts to bring it back to life, the hotel closed its doors for the final time in 2006. It’s amazing that some of the rooms have developed their own ecosystems, while others are untouched by time, other than a bit of dust.

Viisted: 04/2018
Status: Open

DJI_0052-Edit-2-Edit-Edit
DSC_9366
DSC_0464
DSC_0384
DSC_0346
DSC_0370
DSC_0362
DSC_0343
DSC_0408
DSC_0403
DSC_0420
DJI_0062
DSC_0417
DJI_0031
DSC_9838
DSC_9843
DSC_9848
DSC_9861
DSC_9866
DSC_9891
DSC_9873-HDR
DSC_9885
DSC_0322
DSC_0333
DSC_0328
DSC_9910
DSC_9905
DSC_9920
DSC_0233
DSC_0247-HDR
DSC_0208
DSC_0259-HDR
DSC_0279
DSC_0053-Edit
DSC_9961
DSC_9966
DSC_9979-HDR
DSC_9983-HDR
DSC_9954-Edit
DSC_0002
DSC_0022
DSC_0043
DSC_0142
DSC_0157
DSC_0044-HDR
DSC_0188-Edit
DSC_0287-Edit
DSC_0198
DSC_9927
DSC_9932
DSC_9933-HDR
DSC_9942
DSC_9949-Edit
DSC_0136
DSC_0097
DSC_0093-Edit
DSC_0077
DSC_0112
DSC_0119
DSC_0455
DSC_0434



Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent Posts

 